BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar strength to cap sterling through U.S. election

Oct 29 (Reuters) - The dollar is once again driving moves in the pound, and with the upcoming U.S. presidential election fuelling investor uncertainty, there is little reason for this to change in the coming days.

Safe-haven dollar strength capped GBP/USD on Wednesday, and should continue to weigh as the second wave of the virus expands in the U.S. . U.S. election uncertainty, with investors unsure of the polls or a prompt outcome, has driven volatility higher. The Cboe Volatility Index .VIX is up 46% this week to 40.28, levels not seen since June, which is USD-positive.

As the second wave of the coronavirus spurs renewed lockdowns in Europe , undermining the outlook for those economies, pressure to find a viable Brexit compromise builds. Failure to strike a deal would reflect very badly on all concerned, unless one side is overtly seen as intransigent. Reports of progress on Wednesday saw cable bounce , but there is unlikely to be a breakthrough before the U.S. election.

Technically the GBP/USD picture is neutral, with momentum studies, 5, 10 and 21 daily moving averages all conflicting. Key levels are 1.3173, 61.8% of the September fall that capped last week, and 1.2860/67, the October range low and 61.8% of the September-October bounce. A close below 1.2850 would open the door to the 1.2676 September low.

(Andrew Spencer is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

