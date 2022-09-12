BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar steady vs yen as focus shifts from Fed to other c.banks

Sept 12 (Reuters) - USD/JPY held little changed on Monday as traders focused on ECB and BoE endeavors to arrest soaring inflation, with the steady BOJ rate outlook likely to keep the yen mired near recent lows even as the dollar comes under pressure.

The accommodative BOJ outlook will continue driving rate divergence and keep the yen vulnerable againstother major currencies where monetary policy is being normalized.

In contrast to other major economies, Japanese headline inflation remains near target at 2.6%, while, more significantly, core inflation is an underwhelming 1.2%.

USD/JPY finds support at Monday's early-Asia low of 142.05, the Sept. 9 low

of 141.51 and then the rising 10-day moving average at 141.45. The 10-DMA has trailed USD/JPY on its rise from mid-August lows by 133.91.

Below the 10-DMA, the 50% Fib of 137.61-144.99 at 141.30 will be targeted. A close below there would put a series of daily lows down to Aug. 17's 137.61 in sharper focus.

For more click on FXBUZ

JPY Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3DhYfZe

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((paul.spirgel@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.