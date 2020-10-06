BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar stalls against yen, along with euro and aussie

Oct 6 (Reuters) - The dollar's recovery versus the yen stalled on Tuesday, and the euro and aussie also struggled to extend gains against the Japanese currency, leaving key resistance in focus as investors assess risk appetite and bond markets.

USD/JPY's Monday and Tuesday highs at 105.795/785 on EBS have stoped just below last week's 105.80 high and the 61.8% Fibo, 55-day moving average and cloud base at 105.815-85 .

If traditionally positive correlations between USD/JPY and 10-year Treasury-JGB yield spreads and S&PS hold, USD/JPY may be able to push past the sub-106 hurdles. Ten-year yield spreads have hit their highest since June 10. S&Ps are well off September's lows, but need to clear the ABC correction's B-wave high at 3,428.9 to put record highs directly into play again.

USD/JPY needs to close above its cloud top at 106.18 to put into play August highs near 107 after the July-September 104.10/00 double-bottom.

Further yen weakness would be tipped by EUR/JPY clearing 50% Fibo and 55-day moving average hurdles at 124.72-74 and AUD/JPY clearing its 50% Fibo, 55-DMA and downtrend line at 76.17-30.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/2GtY2Hu

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.