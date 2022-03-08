BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar stalled below 2022 peaks vs yen on conflicting Russian risks flows

March 8 (Reuters) - USD/JPY rose on Tuesday but remained trapped below resistance as markets struggled to reconcile the matrix of risks resulting from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, ranging from energy markets to Fed and other central bank policy.

USD/JPY initially neared its four-week range highs below 2022's 116.355/34 double-tops in response to reports of U.S. and UK plans to ban Russian oil imports that has oil prices near record highs.

But yen selling on Japan's greater vulnerability to surging energy import prices was offset by the Japanese currency's traditional status as a safe haven during uncertainty, which has stalled a breakout to new pandemic recovery highs. Offers from Japanese exporters are a hindrance as is the substantial USD/JPY spec long.

While surging input costs, including industrial metals and food, could undermine economic growth globally, Fed rate hike pricing has changed little since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began, with 150bp of rates hikes expected.

However, the gradual move toward pre-pandemic policy could be slowed if economic and financial disruptions from the Ukraine crisis persist or worsen.

USD/JPY remains trapped below resistance at 115.88, the Feb. 15 swing high and 76.4% of the 116.34-4.405 Feb. 10-24 slide.

Tuesday's 115.29 low on EBS is by the 21-day moving average and kijun at 115.30/25, but the 100-DMA and cloud base, last at 114.485/445, remain the on-close pivot points for the Fed-led recovery since summer.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

