BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar stalks breakout vs yen as Fed and BoJ stick to bullish scripts

June 21 (Reuters) - USD/JPY struck new 2023 highs on Wednesday and was nearing a major 142.50 hurdle, as the bullish divergence in Fed and BoJ policies was reaffirmed by their governors and with U.S. and Japanese data Thursday and Friday now key to reinforcing that view.

USD/JPY pierced Tuesday's 2023 peak at 142.26 and twin November highs at 142.25, the last major hurdles before 142.50, the 61.8% of the 2022-23 slide. A breakout above there would raise the prospect of 145, a key technical target ahead of the 76.4% at 146.10.

To clear 142.50 and option expiries there could require more support from data for the Fed's talk and dot plots indicating further rate hikes.

Thursday's jobless claims could be influential after rising to their highest since 2017 the last two weeks.

Below-forecast claims would favor Fed hawks and the dollar, while an upside surprise would hinder a rise above 142.50.

Though the BoJ has reaffirmed its ultra-easy policies, Friday's Japan core CPI, forecast at 3.1% year-on-year from 3.4% in April, could further dim bets on tighter policy and a stronger yen.

For more click on FXBUZ

Chart https://tmsnrt.rs/43QdJhH

Chart https://tmsnrt.rs/3JqdgdE

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

