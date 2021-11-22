BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar spies 115 pivot vs yen after Powell news spurs hike bets

Nov 22 (Reuters) - USD/JPY rallied on Monday toward its multi-year peak of 114.975, near the pivotal 115 level, after President Joe Biden re-nominated Jerome Powell for a second Fed chair term, signaling stability after calls from his fellow policymakers last week to consider faster tapering .

Five-year Treasury-JGB yield spreads surged to their highest since Feb. 25, 2020 and initial Fed rates hikes are being priced in for Q2 2022 instead of Q3.

With Japanese inflation remaining near zero and Q3 GDP shrinking far more than forecast , the BOJ will maintain its extremely accommodative policies that keep JGB yields near zero, thus higher Treasury yields support USD/JPY.

USD/JPY may need 5-year Treasury yields to clear major resistance at 1.30% to signal the uptrend in Treasury yields isn't transitory and USD/JPY's breakout above range highs dating back to mid-2017 will reach December 2016's 118.66 EBS peak.

U.S. existing home sales rose to a 9-month high and the Fed's national activity index was well above trend growth, reinforcing the run of above-forecast reports favoring a more hawkish Fed.

Global PMIs Tuesday are the next focus toward November data releases that will further inform the Dec. 14-15 Fed meeting.

