BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar smashed on expectations U.S. rates peak in July

July 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar dropped like a stone on Wednesday, posting new 2023 lows, as a major fundamental factor further weighed on the greenback and the daily technical chart's outlook darkened considerably.

A fragile dollar was pushed lower still on Thursday, as traders took surprisingly slow U.S. inflation data as a signal U.S. interest rate rises will be all but finished by month's end. Consumer prices rose modestly in June and registered their smallest annual increase in more than two years as inflation subsided further.

The USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of six currencies, registered a huge drop on Wednesday. Fourteen-day momentum is negative, highlighting the bearishness of the market. The scope is growing for a much bigger slump to test the 98.975, a 61.8% retrace of the 89.206 to 114.780 (2021 to 2022) rise, in the days and weeks ahead.

