BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar slows Fed-inspired uptrend for ECB speed bump, tech hurdles

April 7 (Reuters) - The dollar index breakout beyond March highs stalled on Thursday after the ECB meeting accounts lifted Bund yields and rate hike pricing , but a move above 100 remains likely.

The dollar halt was also influenced by two-year Treasury yields, which corrected after hitting their highest since January 2019 on Wednesday, and as short and long-term index resistance came into play.

Thursday's 99.823 peak was the highest since May 2020 and by the 100% Fibo off the March 31-April 1 base, an interim target toward the 161.8% Fibo at 100.469. That Fibo is fairly close to the 161.8% Fibo derived from 2021's pandemic base, at 100.288.

The index, which is mostly composed of EUR/USD, has scope to rise further given EUR/USD's 161.8% measured objective off 2021's pandemic peak is at 1.0660, nearly matching 2020's 1.0636 pandemic nadir.

But between here and there traders will watch the uptrend line across 2017 and 2020 lows, last at 1.0825, and the 76.4% Fibo of the 2017-18 advance at 1.0863. A weekly close below those supports would target the 1.0660/36 levels.

Tuesday's U.S. CPI and Thursday's ECB meeting and U.S. retail sales are potential macro drivers for further dollar gains to the 100.288/469 index objectives.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

