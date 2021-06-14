BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar slips after range top caps, euro zone IP beat, pre-Fed

June 14 (Reuters) - The dollar index was little changed on the day after slipping back from session highs on Monday when it ran into resistance at the weekly tenkan at 90.641 and prior June highs at 90.612/29, a close above which is needed to reinforce the recent bullish technicals.

A close above June's 90.629 high after Wednesday's Fed meeting could bolster long-legged weekly candlesticks and higher weekly lows, creating conditions to hit the 38.2% Fibo of the March-May slide and 100-day moving average at 91.025/046.

Monday's first bullish alignment since April 14 of the daily tenkan over the kijun, at 90.22/23, favors dip buying near there into the Fed.

Its rise to 90.602 was capped with help from above-forecast euro zone industrial production and pre-Fed caution.

There are U.S. retail sales, PPI and industrial production Tuesday, but the market focus is on any hints of tapering from economic projections and Chair Jerome Powell's comments.

Most expect the Fed to use either the Jackson Hole event or the September meeting to formerly talk about tapering . The Fed's loftier inflation and employment goals are seen slowing the tightening process. But the ECB and BOJ are in no rush either.

