BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar skates on thin ice; NFP miss could crack it

Dec 1 (Reuters) - The once thick ice under the dollar has got thinner since Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell spoke on Wednesday, and could crack if Friday's U.S. employment data is worse than expected.

The USD index dropped to test its mid-November three-month low of 105.30 on Thursday, as the absence of an ultra-hawkish message from Powell continued to weigh on the greenback. The index scaled a one-week peak of 107.19 before Powell spoke on Wednesday, having all-but tested 105.30 at the start of this week.

November non-farm payrolls are forecast at 200,000, with the unemployment rate projected at 3.7%. The data will be released on Friday at 1330 GMT.

If the data is worse than expected, it could further reduce the risk of the Fed Funds rate being raised beyond 4.75-5.00% in 2023, and deflate the USD index towards 104.63 (August low).

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

