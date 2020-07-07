BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar should stay in a range if the Fed is to be believed

July 8 (Reuters) - The dollar has come under pressure as risk assets recover after the U.S. Federal Reserve's actions to stabilize funding markets in March ended the flight to the greenback. Yet the steady stream of Fed warnings on the long, uncertain road to economic recovery is now helping to cap the risk rally and underpin the greenback, which suggests a range trading strategy may be best.

Wall Street broke its winning streak on Tuesday mainly due to cautious commentary from Fed officials, including Atlanta Fed President Ralph Bostic who said business owners were becoming nervous again and "there is a real sense this might go on longer than we have planned for."

If the sombre tone sounded by Fed officials spills over to risk asset markets, the resulting safe-haven flows are likely to push the dollar higher. Yet the Fed is clearly signalling a willingness to take strong action if their fears are realised, which should in fact limit the extent of a dollar rally. Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida noted on Tuesday that there's a lot more the Fed can and will do.

For those who believe in the old saying 'don't fight the Fed', the best strategy is to range trade the dollar =USD within the parameters of the June 10 low at 95.71 and a key Fibonacci retracement near 98.50.

For more click on FXBUZ

usdhttps://tmsnrt.rs/38zCIKp

(John Noonan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((john.noonan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.