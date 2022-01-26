BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar should have another pandemic peak before Fed is fully priced in

Jan 26 (Reuters) - The dollar index could eventually rise to pre-pandemic levels and longer-term technical targets near 97.70 if the Fed demonstrates determination to follow through with the tightening it has been signaling following Wednesday's policy meeting.

The dollar's recovery from pandemic lows peaked at 96.938 in November largely on the mere the prospect of Fed tightening, but markets have yet to fully absorb the reality of that policy normalization.

The dollar's November and December highs completed the first stage of a pandemic reversal, with the inverted-head-and-shoulders reversal objective met. Since those highs, prices fell sharply to key supports, allowing weekly RSIs to correct overbought readings and resume rising.

A close above January's 96.462 high would put November's peak in play. And a January close above monthly pivot points at 96.098 would favor a rise to July 2021's high, the 100% Fibo target off 2021's base and the 61.8% Fibo of the entire 2020-21 pandemic range at 97.642/672/725.

Though the Fed will still be monitoring the impact of the pandemic, it's central focus is removing historic levels of emergency stimulus to fight inflation at nearly 40-year highs that pandemic induced supply chain disruptions have catalyzed.

The four 25bp Fed rate hikes currently priced in for 2022 contrast with perhaps a 10bp late-year ECB hike and none from the BOJ.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

