BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar shorts on the verge of throwing in the towel

Sept 18 (Reuters) - The rump of speculative U.S. dollar shorts could well be on the verge of throwing in the towel by flipping to longs, as the greenback looks set for much bigger gains in the days and weeks ahead.

Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed that for the week ending Sep. 12, the value of net short positions held by speculators had dropped to $900 million from $5.77 billion a week earlier. $900 million is the smallest short since November 2022.

The dollar-positive shift, in light of resilient U.S. economic data, bond yields and rate expectations - nominally and relative to major peers - has been pretty rapid.

The USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of six currencies, last week managed to break the 105.367 Fibo, a 38.2% retrace of the 114.780-99.549 (2022 to 2023) fall. A weekly close above the 105.367 Fibo would lead to a bigger extension higher through the 2023 105.880 peak.

