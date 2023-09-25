BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar shorts have finally thrown in the towel

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Speculative U.S. dollar shorts have flipped to longs as expected, as the greenback seems set to register much bigger gains in the days and weeks ahead.

Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed that for the week ending Sep. 19, the value of net long positions held by speculators was $3.30 billion from a $900 million short a week earlier. The market is long for the first time since November 2022.

The USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of six currencies, last week managed to register a weekly close above the 105.367 Fibo, a 38.2% retrace of the 114.780-99.549 (2022 to 2023) fall. That will likely lead to a bigger extension higher through the 2023 105.880 peak.

Last week the U.S. Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday but stiffened a hawkish monetary policy stance. That underpins the dollar and should help the U.S. currency higher against its peers.

For more click on FXBUZ

Speculative Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3LAc48Q

Weekly Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3ERO2lZ

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

