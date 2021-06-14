BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar shorts could be in big trouble

June 14 (Reuters) - FX speculators have been increasingly bearish on the U.S. dollar, week on week, since April, but there are signs that the greenback could now see an extended squeeze higher, putting outstanding shorts in danger.

Commodity Futures Trading Commission data show that for the week ending June 8, the value of the net short USD position rose to $17.66 billion -- from $17.38 billion the previous week. Some of the buy stops associated with those shorts may already have been taken out by the dollar's big rise towards the end of last week, as traders closed short positions ahead of a much-anticipated Federal Reserve policy meeting .

The USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of six currencies, last week failed to close under the 90.205 Fibo, a 76.4% retrace of its 89.206 to 93.439 rise during 2021. That was after it had previously registered three weekly closes in a row under the 90.205 Fibo. A bear trap is set when a market breaks below a technical level but subsequently reverses and is usually a bullish sign.

For more click on FXBUZ

Weekly Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3gA4tqz

IMM Position Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3zzHdBM

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((martin.miller@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.