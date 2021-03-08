BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar shorts are under severe strain

Mar 8 - FX traders continue to exit the biggest speculative dollar short position since 2011. The dollar has since hit highs not seen since November 2020, putting bears under more pressure.

Commodity Futures Trading Commission data show that for the week ending March 2, the value of the net short USD position fell to $27.8 billion, dropping further away from $34.5 billion the week ending Jan. 19 -- which was the largest short position since May 2011.

Dollar jumped on Friday after data showed U.S. jobs growth beat expectations in February, backing up the view of Federal Reserve officials, who have said that rising U.S. government bond yields are justified by an improving economic outlook . The dollar was already rising in response to comments from the Fed Chairman Jerome Powell .

The USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of six currencies, has scope for a bigger recovery through the 92.459 Fibonacci level, a 23.6% retrace of the 102.99 to 89.206 (2020 to 2021) drop.

