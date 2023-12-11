BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar shorts are facing quite a pivotal week

Dec 11 (Reuters) - FX speculators switched from U.S dollar longs to shorts ahead of what could be quite a pivotal week for the greenback's direction.

Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed that for the week ending Dec. 5, the value of net positions was a $1.98 billion short from a $2.50 billion long the previous week.

The dollar has fallen in 16 of the past 23 Decembers, including the last six years in a row, highlighting a negative structural bias this month.

The USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of six currencies, was last week capped by the 104.324 Fibonacci level, a 38.2% retrace of the 107.34 to 102.46 (October to November) drop.

Dollar will likely fall as key technical supply remains intact. However, a break and daily close above 104.324 Fibo will shift the bias back higher.

A reading on U.S. inflation and the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting for the year likely to set the tone for the dollar this week.

