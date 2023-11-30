BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar short-covering prompts sterling pullback, Powell risk ahead

Nov 30 (Reuters) - A modest bout of dollar short-covering prompted a pullback in cable on Friday, though dips have found support quickly amid the swift rebound from the 1.26 handle, reinforcing the view that sterling setbacks are likely to greeted by dip buyers as long as the pair holds above its 200DMA (1.2468).

More Federal Reserve officials continued to pour cold water on the dovish excitement that stemmed from Christopher Waller's rate cut talk. New York Fed President John Williams said he will not speculate on conditions that would lead to lowering rates.

While this has helped keep the dollar afloat, similar rhetoric from Fed Chair Jerome Powell at Friday's fireside chat could set the tone for the dollar in the lead up to the December meeting.

Markets are priced for 112bps of rate cuts next year, the first of which is expected in May. Should the Fed chair lean against market expectations a hawkish repricing could force a bigger dollar short unwind, opening the door for cable to slip through 1.26.

Meanwhile, a lack of progress on inflation and wage growth expectations in the November decision-maker panel survey (DMP) backs up the BoE's rhetoric that it is premature to begin discussing rate cuts. In turn, this will likely keep sterling underpinned, particularly against the euro as softer CPI figures raises the risk of a Q1 2024 ECB rate cut.

