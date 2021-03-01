BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar shines on brighter pandemic and stimulus prospects

US Markets

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

Dollar index at highest since Feb. 8 on U.S. recovery prospects Dollar index nearing key 100-day moving average hurdle at 91.278 Close above it would be first since late May, Feb's 91.60 high next

March 1 (Reuters) -

J&J vaccine and faster track for relief bill

Treasury curve back to bear steepening again, Bund yields tumble

ECB President Lagarde eyed today for any further easing indications

Close above it would be first since late May, Feb's 91.60 high next

Still hefty spec dollar shorts potential fuel for further gains

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

