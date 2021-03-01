BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar shines on brighter pandemic and stimulus prospects
March 1 (Reuters) -
Dollar index at highest since Feb. 8 on U.S. recovery prospects
J&J vaccine and faster track for relief bill
Treasury curve back to bear steepening again, Bund yields tumble
ECB President Lagarde eyed today for any further easing indications
Dollar index nearing key 100-day moving average hurdle at 91.278
Close above it would be first since late May, Feb's 91.60 high next
Still hefty spec dollar shorts potential fuel for further gains
(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)
