BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar sheds loss vs yen but needs PCE, jobs help to keep going

May 26 (Reuters) - USD/JPY got a lift from risk-on flows and less fear of rapid Fed tightening on Thursday, due to more disappointing U.S. data, but it needs to clear resistance near 128 and receive yield-boosting help from Friday's inflation report and next week's jobs data report to revive its uptrend.

The risk and rates sensitive USD/JPY rebounded from earlier losses. The haven yen eased as stocks rebounded. And Treasury yield curve flattening made longer-term Treasury yields more attractive versus BOJ-capped JGB yields.

But Fed rate hike pricing after the widely expected 50bp hikes in June and July was kept in check following a bigger-than-expected drop in pending homes sales to 2-year lows and amid nascent concerns that waning corporate profitability in some key sectors could eventual reduce labor market tightness the Fed sees supporting wages and inflation .

A USD/JPY close below the weekly tenkan at 126.32 would signal a broader a correction, raising the stakes for PCE and non-farm payrolls being just firm enough to support Treasury yields without triggering risk-off reactions.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.