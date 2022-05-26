US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar sheds loss vs yen but needs PCE, jobs help to keep going

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jason Lee

USD/JPY got a lift from risk-on flows and less fear of rapid Fed tightening on Thursday, due to more disappointing U.S. data, but it needs to clear resistance near 128 and receive yield-boosting help from Friday's inflation report and next week's jobs data report to revive its uptrend.

May 26 (Reuters) - USD/JPY got a lift from risk-on flows and less fear of rapid Fed tightening on Thursday, due to more disappointing U.S. data, but it needs to clear resistance near 128 and receive yield-boosting help from Friday's inflation report and next week's jobs data report to revive its uptrend.

The risk and rates sensitive USD/JPY rebounded from earlier losses. The haven yen eased as stocks rebounded. And Treasury yield curve flattening made longer-term Treasury yields more attractive versus BOJ-capped JGB yields.

But Fed rate hike pricing after the widely expected 50bp hikes in June and July was kept in check following a bigger-than-expected drop in pending homes sales to 2-year lows and amid nascent concerns that waning corporate profitability in some key sectors could eventual reduce labor market tightness the Fed sees supporting wages and inflation .

A USD/JPY close below the weekly tenkan at 126.32 would signal a broader a correction, raising the stakes for PCE and non-farm payrolls being just firm enough to support Treasury yields without triggering risk-off reactions.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3z0jWeh

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3LXku7K

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular