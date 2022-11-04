BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar set to rise due to a combination of factors

Nov 4 (Reuters) - FX traders should expect dollar gains in early November due to a combination of positive fundamental and technical factors.

Investors initially cheered a signal that the Federal Reserve may be nearing an inflection point in its aggressive monetary policy tightening campaign. But Chair Jerome Powell quickly added a dampener by saying it was "very premature" to discuss when the Fed might pause its increases. That should underpin the dollar, keeping its overall bias on the upside this month.

The USD index, which tracks the dollar versus six other currencies, last week failed to sustain a marginal break under the 109.627 Fibo - a 38.2% retrace of the 101.29 to 114.78 (May to September) gain. That is a bear trap, set when a market breaks below a technical level but subsequently reverses and is usually a bullish sign.

The USD index will likely test September's 114.78 multi-year high, a break above which would likely lead to much bigger gains.

