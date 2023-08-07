News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar set to resume its bull run versus the rand

August 07, 2023

Aug 7 (Reuters) - A brief respite for the weakening South African rand Friday but the underlying bull trend for USD/ZAR looks set to resume and a move back above the 19.00 level is on the cards for August.

The post U.S. payroll data pullback in the dollar Friday, triggered by a significant fall in U.S. yields, notably the 10-year, which hit a low of 4.0380% from a 4.2060% session high, has run its course.

Order is likely to return as seasonality takes its toll on the rand and some significant flows change course. Market talk suggests model and hedge funds have started selling the ZAR after a lengthy period of buying and if this is the case any USD/ZAR dip is likely to be bought into.

Risk and commodity currencies remain at the mercy of global growth trends and until China reveals the full extent of its economic stimulus plans the outlook for the rand will remain uncertain.

This week's U.S., German and Chinese inflation data could also shape risk sentiment and ZAR direction.

USD/ZAR peaked at 18.7725 last week, just above a 76.4% Fibonacci level at 18.7436. A full retracement of the 19.1525-17.4200 drop the initial objective for bulls.

USD/ZAR daily candle chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3OsgYoU

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((peter.stoneham@thomsonreuters.com))

