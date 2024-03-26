BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar set to drive home its rate advantage in 2024

March 26 (Reuters) - The dollar is set to drive home its rate advantage this year as conditions are increasingly favourable for carry trades which boost the importance of interest rates influencing currency trading.

The dollar, which started this year as the highest yielding major currency, looks set to end the year in a similar position. U.S. rate cut prospects have spurred massive gains for equities, that have in turn fuelled a broader rise in the will to gamble and invest. Stocks have remained elevated even when expectations for rate cuts have been trimmed and pressure on the dollar has lessened.

FX vols have dropped, and the prospect of less movement when combined with the extremely high level of risk appetite is reason to expect carry trades to thrive in a year when currencies may not move too much.

Investment in the dollar and speculation on its rise has been slashed from the game changing levels which knocked the U.S. currency down in 2022, and with less restraint on a rally, and more reason to buy, the dollar looks set to resume an uptrend that began in 2011. It could easily rise 5 percent this year, perhaps more.

