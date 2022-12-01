BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar set for more losses on a benign U.S. jobs report

Dec 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar index broke and closed below a major support level Thursday and more losses seem likely into year-end if Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report does not significantly beat expectations.

The dollar index =USDclosed below its 200-day moving average for the first time since the uptrend began in late June 2021. The near 9% drop from the Sept 28 high of 114.78 has been fuelled by falling U.S. yields and a market consensus that the Federal Reserve is in the latter stages of its tightening cycle.

The "Goldilocks" scenario for USD bears is softening inflation, which would allow the Fed to ease off the brakes, and enough underlying strength in the economy to avoid a deep recession.

Analysts believe a mild or shallow U.S. recession is fully priced in for equities and commodities and while those assets remain relatively buoyant, the dollar won't attract the strong safe-haven demand that dominated an uncertain year.

Dollar bears are hoping U.S November jobs data will be strong enough to support the underlying growth story, but not so strong as to increase price pressures and force the Fed to remain resolutely hawkish.

The USD index is trading around the 50% retracement of the 2022 rise at 104.70; a clear break below that level targets the 61.8 Fibonacci retracement at 102.32. A break back above the 200-DMA, currently at 105.55, would suggest an extended period of consolidation.

