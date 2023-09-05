BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar set for its usual gains versus yen in September

Sept 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar looks set to rise further against the Japanese yen due to a combination of seasonal, fundamental and technical factors.

A study of USD/JPY's seasonal performance for each September since 2000 shows it has posted a positive return in 14 of the last 23 years, highlighting a structural upside bias. Seasonality should not be considered in isolation, but when combined with other factors it can be a useful tool.

The Federal Reserve is far out in front with policy rates, when compared to the Bank of Japan. The U.S. economy is a leader in global growth, even in the event of a global slowdown the U.S. will likely remain well ahead.

USD/JPY has managed two weekly closes in a row above the 146.11 Fibo, a 76.4% retrace of the 151.94 to 127.22 (2022 to 2023) EBS fall, keeping the overall potential on the upside. The scope is growing for much bigger gains through last week's 2023 147.37 EBS peak. Related USD index seasonality comment.

For more click on FXBUZ

Weekly Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3R9jFif

USD/JPY Seasonal Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/44IWq1A

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

