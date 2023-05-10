News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar set for a positive May versus the rand, as usual

May 10, 2023 — 04:19 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

May 10 (Reuters) - History shows that the U.S. dollar usually climbs against the South African rand in May, and this seasonal trend is likely to be extended this year.

USD/ZAR has risen in May for 15 of the past 23 years, highlighting a structural bullish bias. However, seasonality should not be considered in isolation. It needs to be corroborated with other factors for it to be a useful tool.

The risk of an unprecedented U.S. debt limit default has cast a shadow over the broad direction of the dollar, the USD/ZAR has continued rise ahead of key U.S. inflation data.

U.S. President Joe Biden and top lawmakers failed to break a deadlock on the debt ceiling crisis but agreed on Tuesday to further talks aimed at breaking the impasse.

USD/ZAR's technical outlook points to much bigger gains. 14-week momentum remains positive, reinforcing spot's overall bullish market structure. Spot has broken above the March 18.7200 peak, exposing the 19.0000 psychological level for a test.

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

