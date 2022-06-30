BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar set for a big rise as euro will likely collapse

June 30 (Reuters) - FX traders should gear up for a bigger U.S. dollar rise, as the euro is in grave danger of a much bigger collapse.

The euro struggled to regain its footing on Thursday after tumbling overnight against a resurgent dollar, which benefited from safe-haven demand on renewed worries about higher rates and a global recession.

EUR/USD's slide broke and closed on Wednesday under the 1.0457 Fibo, a 61.8% retrace of the 1.0359 to 1.0615 recovery move. That has increased the odds of a much deeper setback through the 2022 low of 1.0349 (EBS).

A weaker euro would put further upward pressure on the USD index, as the single currency is by far its biggest component. The scope is for bigger USD index gains through the 2022 105.79 peak, which would see it hit levels not seen since 2002.

Speculators have been buying the dollar recently in anticipation of the greenback climbing in the weeks ahead.

For more click on FXBUZ

Weekly Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3Ag2naA

Daily Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3a5R2iU

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((martin.miller@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.