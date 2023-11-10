News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar sellers could well be trapped by the Fed

November 10, 2023

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Those that sold the U.S. dollar this week look trapped as the fundamental outlook and technical picture brighten.

U.S. Federal Reserve officials including Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Thursday they are still not sure that interest rates are high enough to finish the battle with inflation. The Fed is expected to remain in front in terms of having the highest interest rates when compared to other major economies, with the exception of the Bank of England. That should continue to underpin the greenback.

The USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of six currencies, last week closed below the 105.501 Fibo, a 23.6% retrace of the 99.549 to 107.34 2023 rise, but this week it has sprung back above it. A failure at the end of this week to register a close under the 105.501 Fibo would signal a bear trap, set when a market breaks above a technical level but subsequently reverses.

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

