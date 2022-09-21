BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar seems to be on the verge of even bigger gains

Sept 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar has room to surge in the days and weeks ahead due to technical and fundamental factors.

The dollar hovered near a two-decade peak against a basket of currencies on Wednesday, after yields on U.S. Treasuries leaped ahead of another aggressive rate hike expected from the Federal Reserve. The speculative long position is meanwhile unlikely to inhibit gains in the greenback.

The USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of currencies, sustained trading above the 109.14 Fibo, a 76.4% retrace of the 121.02 to 70.698 (2001-2008) drop. That has increased the odds for much bigger gains, well above the 111.00 psychological level. Fourteen-week momentum remains positive, reinforcing the underlying bullish market structure.

The euro - the biggest component of the USD index - fell and safe-haven bond markets in the euro area rallied on Wednesday, after Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the West of engaging in nuclear blackmail against Russia.

