BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar run toward summer highs vs yen may falter if CPI is as forecast

Aug 9 (Reuters) - USD/JPY looks set to test its August highs. However, the June 2023 peak at 145.07 may hold if U.S. overall and core CPI come in as forecast at 0.2% month-over-month on Thursday.

August's 143.89 high on EBS is by the downtrend line across the 2022/23 highs and an intraweek measured objective by 144. A post-CPI breakout would eye 145.07, but options aren't signaling a major breakout risk.

Inflation headlines tend to focus on the year-over-year changes, but these U.S. comparisons to surging inflation through July of 2022 will stop weighing on this year's annual inflation rates after July.

Better indications of current inflation are annualized rates of monthly changes. Here we see both overall and core inflation at a very subdued 2.4% annualized using the latest 0.2% increases.

The 3-month moving average of the core rate is 0.333% or roughly 4% annualized. But if July rises the 0.2% forecast, the annualized rate falls just 3.2%, a level that should sway the Fed to stop hiking, assuming other data between Thursday and the September 20 FOMC meeting continue the recent cooling trend.

Beyond that, the Treasury-JGB yield driven USD/JPY will be guided by how soft or hard a landing, and Fed rate cuts, U.S and global growth indicators point to. That as JGB yields have retreated to their lowest since the BoJ's July 28 meeting and YCC tweak.

Failure to close above August or June's highs would create space for a correction. One above could see the MoF resume FX warnings as the last of its 2022 USD/JPY selling drop is erased.

