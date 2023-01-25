BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar risks doldrums into month-end and beyond

Jan 25 (Reuters) - There has been a pause in relentless U.S. dollar selling this week, but this may well prove to be temporary. There is scope for a bigger greenback slump into month-end and beyond as fundamental and technical factors conbine to weigh heavily.

The dollar ticked up on Wednesday in subdued trading as investors looked towards the Federal Reserve's policy decision next week. A slowdown in inflation in advanced economies has spurred speculation that central banks, including the U.S. Fed which had led the way with raising rates, could soon stop. That in turn has exerted downward pressure on the U.S. currency.

The USD index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of six other currencies, remains at risk of a bearish resumption. A second weekly close in a row under the 101.993 Fibo, a 50% retracement level of the 89.206 to 114.780 (2021 to 2022) rise, would likely lead to renewed dollar weakness.

