BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar rises vs yen to eye mid-March pivot point

Jan 6 (Reuters) - USD/JPY's recovery from March's banking crisis dive has the mid-March 133.77 on-close pivot point in play again, with Michigan consumer sentiment and inflation expectations boosting U.S. Treasury yields, despite Friday's weak retail sales report, against an on-hold bank crisis and 5.6% March core CPI backdrop.

A close above 133.77 would target 134.75, 61.8% of March's 137.90-129.645 slide (EBS levels), with this week's 134.045 high the initial hurdle.

A 25 basis point Federal Reserve hike in May is almost fully priced in, with much of the late 2023 rate cuts priced out. That amid mixed policy opinions Friday from the Fed's Bostic, Goolsbee and Waller, and concerns energy prices are set to rise sharply, aggravating inflation.

Markets were widely expecting retail sales overall to be below forecast, helping explain the sharp rise in shorter-term USD yields and the dollar that followed the release.

Buttressing USD/JPY is the rising weekly cloud base, at 132.24.

Watch stocks for any risk-off and yen-bullish reaction to higher UST yields.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

