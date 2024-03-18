BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar rise vs yen to 151 eyed if BoJ and Fed play it safe

March 18 (Reuters) - USD/JPY could extend March's recovery to 151, by 2024's 150.88 high and 2023/22's 151.92/94 peaks, if the BoJ on Tuesday only normalizes some of its ultra-accommodative policies and the Fed on Wednesday leaves whether it will cut rates two or three times this year data-dependent.

USD/JPY already erased the bulk of the early March slide that was driven by a historically hefty spec long position pruning on the prospect of the BoJ hiking rates on Tuesday for the first time in 17 years, and as 2024 Fed rate pricing went from three to four cuts.

But selling in the face of a heavily telegraphed 10bp BoJ hike to zero was replaced by USD/JPY dip buying due to still attractive Treasury-JGB yields spreads rebounding, as not even three 2024 Fed cuts are now fully priced in and overall scope for BoJ tightening looks quite limited.

The fact that the BoJ announced unscheduled long-term JGB purchases Tuesday through Thursday hints that even if it ends negative rates on Tuesday it's unlikely to let JGB yields move sharply higher, thus limiting any yen repatriation risk.

If Wednesday's Fed SEP, dot plots and press conference don't favor at least three rate cuts this year, a breakout above 21- and 30-day moving averages at 149.40/44 could see the 161.8% Fibo target at 151 off March's base tested next.

