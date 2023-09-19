BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar rise vs yen to 150 awaits Fed's hawkish guidance

Sept 19 (Reuters) - For the USD/JPY's 2023 uptrend to push past stubborn 148 resistance toward 150, the Fed on Wednesday may need to keep one more rate hike before year-end favored in updated dot plots, while Chair Jerome Powell pushes back against market calls for cuts in the first half of 2024.

There's no expectation the Fed will hike on Wednesday and a final increase by December is priced as a 40% probability. But with 2-year Treasury-JGB yield spreads at 5.05% and by July's peak, and 10-year spreads not far from August's peak, the path of least resistance for USD/JPY remains up.

Now in its 11th day of consolidating gains just below 148, the market, which is already well bought by specs, needs something to revive positive momentum, and the Fed is best placed to do so.

If the Fed is hawkish enough to lift 2-year Treasury yields past this year's now nearby 5.12% peak, its highest since 2006, then USD/JPY should complete the 161.8% Fibo off July's base at 149.55 on EBS, and perhaps make a run at this year's rising channel top and major figure resistance by 150.

Upside may be limited somewhat until Japan's CPI and the BoJ meeting results on Friday, though no policy changes are expected Friday, and possible moves away from ultra-easy policies will be data-dependent and a 2024 consideration.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

