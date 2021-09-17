BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar rise vs yen stall on meek sentiment, 110+ offers, Fed deference

Aug 10 (Reuters) - USD/JPY's rally following Thursday's upside surprise in U.S. retail sales crested ahead of this week's 110.16 highs and after Michigan consumer sentiment barely improved from August's lowest reading since 2011 , keeping the focus of next week's Fed meeting.

Rising Treasury-JGB yield spreads in anticipation of the Fed setting the stage for tapering before year-end, assuming upcoming jobs data rebound after August's well-below-forecast payrolls, are supporting USD/JPY. But rising Treasury yields are also causing another pullback in stocks that's lifting the haven yen, though far more so vs non-havens.

When risk comes off, it tends to trim the increases in Treasury yields that precipitated the drop in stocks, also tending to trap both Treasury yields and USD/JPY in ranges. More good U.S. news and Fed assurances are needed to revive this year's USD/JPY pandemic recover.

The Michigan survey and New York Fed consumer survey show rising inflation expectations. The Fed has said it sees inflation as transitory, but the longer it remains well above the Fed's 2% average inflation target , the more difficult it will be for the Fed to ignore.

December 2022 remains the favored first rate hike in eurodollar pricing, but next week's Fed dot plots should shift more into 2022 and 2023 from 2024.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3Erh3Ua

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.