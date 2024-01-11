BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar rise vs yen probes key hurdles on moderately hawkish US data

Jan 11 (Reuters) - USD/JPY shot up to 146.41 after U.S. CPI data was slightly above forecast and jobless claims below estimates, but a close above 146.10 is needed to extend the recovery from the November-December dive on fast Fed rate cut pricing.

Prices pierced the Jan. 5 recovery high at 145.98 by the Dec. 19 BoJ day high and 50% of the 151.92-140.27 November-December downtrend at 146.00/095 on EBS, but a close above those hurdles is needed to signal a likely 61.8% retracement to 147.47.

There is interim resistance from the daily cloud, Friday spanning 145.99-6.76, and the Dec. 11 rebound high at 146.58 that came in response to the strong November U.S. jobs report the preceding session.

Treasury yields have swung wildly since the U.S. releases but came well off their highs by late U.S. morning, with 2-year yields going from new highs to new lows.

Moreover, futures price a March Fed rate cut as a 69% probability, with 144bp of total cuts by year-end, both slightly more than before the data.

If prices close below 146.10, they could consolidate above Thursday's 145.00 low by prior resistance before Friday's PPI and Wednesday's retail sales, but the daily and weekly price action remains bullish, aided by dwindling BoJ rate hike hopes.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

