BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar rise vs yen past huge hurdles by 152 needs data, Fed support

March 22 (Reuters) - USD/JPY failed again to clear 2023 and 2022's 32-yr peaks at 151.92/94 due to falling Treasury-JGB yields spreads after the BoJ's hike and dovish FOMC, SNB, ECB and BoE meetings, and fairly hawkish U.S. data over the next two weeks might be needed for a breakout beyond 152.

Falling Treasury yields have led this week's roughly 10bp drop in 2- and 10-year Treasury-JGB yield spreads that USD/JPY remains positively correlated with. That as a June U.S. rate cut became well favored after the Fed retained its median projection of three rate cuts this year. And more so after the SNB's surprise rate cut, with the BoE and ECB signaling a more likely cut in June.

Also making a breakout above the 32-year highs and options barriers at 152 more difficult is concern the MoF and BoJ will support the yen, because further weakness would increase imported inflation, the very thing BoJ policy normalization was meant to neutralize.

But rapid-fire BoJ rate hikes and sharply higher JGB yields would make Japan's EM-like debt-to-GDP and deficits unserviceable unless currently moribund economic growth suddenly surged somehow.

Moreover ongoing Japan disinflation could well obviate the need for substantively tighter BoJ policies.

All that leaves U.S. core PCE next Friday, and March ISMs and employment report the following week, to either fuel a USD/JPY breakout toward technical targets at 155.20 or another correction toward the daily cloud now peaking near 149.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

