BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar rise vs yen may test MoF, unless US yields trend lower

Nov 7 (Reuters) - USD/JPY is above where it was when Friday's weak U.S. jobs data triggered a plunge, as Treasury yields have partly recovered and Japan's soft wage data reduced the risk of yen-supportive BoJ normalization, which may leave the MoF to cap yen weakness at or near 2023/22's 151.74/94 peaks.

There's resistance from Friday's 150.74 high by the 61.8% Fibo of the post-BoJ, Fed and NFP 151.74-149.18 dive, as well as from large, ongoing 151 and 152 options expiries. And 1-month risk/reversals barely price in any USD/JPY downside risk.

The immediate focus is on this week's Fed speakers, so far remaining in character, but Waller's comments are weighing on Treasury yields that continue to consolidate their recent tumble.

Also important for Treasury yields is how well this week's $112bln refunding goes, starting with this afternoon's 3-year notes, as a poor auction could push Treasury yields and Treasury-JGB yield spreads and USD/JPY higher.

The BoJ's new 1% "reference" point for 10-year JGB yields has yet to be defended because Treasury yields tumbled after the BoJ meeting, relieving upward pressure on JGB yields. But any BoJ defense of 1% could leave the MoF's FX intervention threat as the gatekeeper to 2022's 32-year highs if Treasury yields don't trend lower.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

