BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar rise vs yen eyes breakout on Fed-BOJ divergence

USD/JPY rose to a six-week high of 139.00 on Monday after Fed Chair Jerome Powell reinforced the Fed-BOJ divergence trade last week, hitting technical objectives that could help it past July's 24-year peak at 139.30 en route to 140 if upcoming U.S. jobs data prove to be reasonably robust.

USD/JPY hit its the upper 10-day Bolli and the ATR-projected session high, both by 139.

Powell added to USD/JPY rate support, with markets leaning toward betting on another 75bp hike in September and projecting year-end 2023 rates at 3.5%, nearly 90bp higher than earlier this month, while the BOJ remains committed to near-zero policy.

Also, the yen has been unable to maintain demand as a safe haven, particularly against the euro and sterling, as others central banks ramp up rate hikes. While Japan's core-core CPI at just 1.2% allows the BOJ can endure an even weaker yen, the ECB and BOE cannot stand pat with soaring inflation there.

September 1998's 139.90 high and 140 hurdles are followed by the 161.8% Fibo off August's base at 143.97.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

