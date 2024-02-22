BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar rise vs yen delayed by mixed PMIs, hard data key to peaks

Feb 22 (Reuters) - USD/JPY's rally on even weaker Japan PMIs coupled with an unexpected drop in U.S. jobless claims has been sidelined by mixed U.S. flash PMIs that egged on a pullback in Treasury yields from sharp earlier gains. That said, the uptrend in USD/JPY and Treasury-JGB yields spreads will persist unless hard U.S. Feb data detract.

Treasury yields are already rebounding from the pre- and post PMI pullback that helped drag USD/JPY off its 150.645 EBS high by last Friday's swing high at 150.65.

Prices are above the downtrend line at 150.34 from February's 2024 high, and the tenkan at 149.905 buttressed Thursday's 150.02 low.

Two-year Treasury-JGB yields, the primary driver of USD/JPY prices, are up 4bps Thursday and at their highest since Dec. 13, the date of the Fed's final 2023 meeting. However, that's still well below 2023's 5.15% peak due to pricing in of 84bps of Fed rate cuts and at least 10bps on the BoJ side this year, though Fed cuts of over 150bps had been priced in at one point.

If core PCE and income on Feb. 29 rise as forecast, and consumption is +0.3% versus the 0.8% drop in January retail sales, USD/JPY should make new 2024 highs with an eye on 2022/23's 32-year peaks at 151.94/92, particularly if the February jobs report is solid.

Japan's recession risk, despite the Nikkei 225 .N225 breaching its prior peak from 34-years ago, and doubts about how widespread yearly wage increases will be distributed, precludes more than a minor reduction in the BoJ's extreme accommodation.

Lots of Fed speakers today, but late Waller views will be the top watch.

