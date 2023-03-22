BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar rise vs yen capped by 133 resistance, but Fed is key to risk rebound

Jan 6 (Reuters) - USD/JPY fell from Wednesday's 133.00 recovery high by the 200-hour moving average, and the risk-on rebound from Monday's lows is dependent on the Fed convincing markets the worst of the banking crisis is past and that rates will rise further -- but only if data justifies it.

Prices rebounded from the daily cloud base by Monday's risk-off nadir at 130.55 to above the 132.70 cloud top on Wednesday. March's decline could be an ABC correction, but that bullish view would require a rise above the B-wave high and 61.8% Fibo of March's retreat at 135.09-10 on EBS.

To do so, the recovery in Treasury yields from crisis-driven losses and cutting of associated haven yen longs would have to persist after Wednesday.

The Fed must navigate maintaining its price stability -- inflation fighting -- mandate while noting that the impact of prior rate hikes has yet to be fully felt and could be amplified somewhat by tighter credit standards.

Powell should indicate greater policy dependence on economic data after meeting market expectations for a 25bp hike, amid lower inflation and rate hike projections than he was signaling before the bank failures.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

