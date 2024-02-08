BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar rise toward big peaks vs yen gets tech, Fed-BoJ boosts

Feb 8 (Reuters) - USD/JPY's prospects of rising toward 2022/23's 32-year peaks at 151.94/92 improved on Thursday after clearing key resistance and Treasury-JGB yields spreads rose after BoJ policy normalization expectations were chastened and U.S. data and another Fed speakers favored reduced U.S. rate cut pricing.

Prices cleared the final 76.4% Fibo of the November-December plunge at 149.17 and nearby hurdles, a close above which would heighten the risk of reaching November's 151.92 peak.

Prices may hold below 150 ahead of Friday's U.S. CPI revisions and Tuesday's January CPI.

The limited 149.17 breakout came after BoJ Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida said the bank was unlikely to hike rates aggressively even after ditching negative interest rates.

The BoJ's inchoate policy normalization plan assumes broad spring wage hikes and inflation will be firm enough to exit negative rates, aggressive yield curve control and buying of riskier assets, but not the use of QE to contain any excessive and untenable rises in JGB yields.

Treasury yields rose and the probability of a May first Fed rate cut held at 53% after jobless claims fell slightly more than forecast, allaying fears that the previous week's unexpected increase might persist.

