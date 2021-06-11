BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar rise could persist amid pandemic recovery rethink, bullish techs

June 11 (Reuters) - If next week's Fed meeting, or the minutes that follow, suggest growing interest in tapering, the dollar index could retrace 50% of its March-May drop at 91.485, as yields rebound and risk comes off in favor of the haven dollar.

The dollar rallied towards June's 90.629 high on Friday, extending its gains after Michigan consumer sentiment data featured even higher expectations and slightly less fear of inflation .

A close above 90.629 would lend credence to broader, oversold basing patterns and prospects for larger retracements of the 93.439-89.533 March-May slide. In EUR/USD, the main component of the index, those Fibos line up almost perfectly with key highs and lows.

The rally could gain traction if the recent slide in Treasury yields versus Bund and JGB yields has bottomed. Those spreads have priced out the outperformance of the U.S. recovery from the pandemic versus the euro zone and Japan, or any real risk of the Fed tapering this year or raising rates until late next year.

The ending of pandemic benefits may not loosen labor supplies as much as thought , keeping upward pressure on labor costs and Fed tapering.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3iyXOzn

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3whuv8G

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/2U0TFdq

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.