BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar retreat versus yen extends; techs, yields spreads weigh

Jan 12 (Reuters) - USD/JPY tumbled on Wednesday, diving to its lows for this month after above-forecast U.S. CPI readings were greeted by a brief drop in Treasury yields and broader dollar breakdown, keeping bulls on the back foot and support at 114.75 on the table.

USD/JPY broke Dec. 3's 2022 low at 114.945 on EBS, which is also the daily on-close pivot point, as the low from the session before the trend high session. It's also by the 38.2% Fibo of the 112.535-116.355 rebound from Nov. 30's Omicron-induced risk-off slide at 114.90.

A close below those supports and the 21-day moving average at 114.82 would target the daily kijun and 50% Fibo at 114.75, which is about where IMM specs expanded their net long positions into Jan. 4's five-year peak at 116.355.

USD/JPY's 5-year highs from Dec. 4 may have overshot 10-year Treasury-JGB yield spreads, which are still near last March's high and well below pre-pandemic levels, despite soaring U.S. inflation and Fed hawkishness.

Though daily RSIs have retreated from heavily overbought readings to midrange, the bearish divergence by overbought weekly RSIs looms larger, particularly after this week's range fell away from the upper 10-week Bolli, with the lower band at the 112.54 weekly kijun.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

