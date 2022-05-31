BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar retest of 20-year highs vs yen beckons

May 31 (Reuters) - USD/JPY rallied on Tuesday on rising Treasury-JGB yield spreads, probing kijun and 50% Fibo resistance at 128.86, and a close above there would target May's 20-year peak.

The drop from May's 131.35 peak to its 126.37 trough on EBS held key support and reset overbought indicators, in tandem with the correction in Treasury yields and Fed rate hike pricing that peaked by 2018's Fed tightening cycle high.

But 2022's macros are vastly different than 2018's, requiring more rate hikes from the Fed. U.S. inflation is just starting to drift away from 40-year highs, and labor supply is by its tightest in five decades. And the Fed just began raising rates in March from near zero and will slowly let its $9 trillion dollar asset portfolio mature.

The Fed has gotten no hikes from the BOJ or ECB to fight global inflation, despite euro zone inflation hitting a new record and energy prices spiraling, more so outside the U.S., amid Russian supply cuts and usage .

That leaves the Fed to aggressively lift rates and USD/JPY to target 131.35 once it's closed above the kijun at 128.86.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

