US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar retest of 20-year highs vs yen beckons

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

USD/JPY rallied on Tuesday on rising Treasury-JGB yield spreads, probing kijun and 50% Fibo resistance at 128.86, and a close above there would target May's 20-year peak.

May 31 (Reuters) - USD/JPY rallied on Tuesday on rising Treasury-JGB yield spreads, probing kijun and 50% Fibo resistance at 128.86, and a close above there would target May's 20-year peak.

The drop from May's 131.35 peak to its 126.37 trough on EBS held key support and reset overbought indicators, in tandem with the correction in Treasury yields and Fed rate hike pricing that peaked by 2018's Fed tightening cycle high.

But 2022's macros are vastly different than 2018's, requiring more rate hikes from the Fed. U.S. inflation is just starting to drift away from 40-year highs, and labor supply is by its tightest in five decades. And the Fed just began raising rates in March from near zero and will slowly let its $9 trillion dollar asset portfolio mature.

The Fed has gotten no hikes from the BOJ or ECB to fight global inflation, despite euro zone inflation hitting a new record and energy prices spiraling, more so outside the U.S., amid Russian supply cuts and usage .

That leaves the Fed to aggressively lift rates and USD/JPY to target 131.35 once it's closed above the kijun at 128.86.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3GAEUCr

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/38CdX4E

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular