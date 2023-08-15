BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar rests after big 6-day rise vs yen, despite hot US sales data

Aug 15 (Reuters) - USD/JPY fell on Tuesday, failing to maintain gains that followed stellar U.S. retail sales as it approached key resistance and became a bit overbought in the wake of its longest run of consecutively higher daily peaks since May.

A pullback in Treasury yields also hurt the dollar following concerns that Fitch might downgrade multiple U.S. banks and an unexpected fall in U.S. home builder confidence -- the first this year.

USD/JPY's highs this week ran into the aggressive uptrend line across July and August swing highs, with Tuesday's 145.865 high on EBS also fairly close to the 76.4% Fibo of 2022-23's slide at 146.105. The dollar index also slipped from Monday's failed attempt to clear July's highs and nearby technical hurdles.

Treasury yields were flirting with this and last year's peaks immediately after the sales, import and export prices and New York Fed manufacturing reports, attracting real money bids followed by a mini short squeeze.

But the sales data suggests the U.S. economy is doing better than expected, reducing the need for the Fed to begin easing.

USD/JPY longs have some unease regarding possible BoJ or MoF yen propping actions, though unlikely near current levels, which makes profit-taking attractive until the dollar index breaks above its key resistance.

