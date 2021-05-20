BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar remains vulnerable after Fed minutes

US Markets

The U.S. dollar remains on track to finish the week below a major technical support, which puts the greenback at risk of ending May under severe pressure.

The dollar edged lower on Thursday but remained well above three-month lows hit overnight after minutes from the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting revealed there was more talk of tapering its bond purchases than investors had expected.

Crucially the USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of six currencies, is still under the 90.205 Fibonacci level, a 76.4% retrace of its 89.206 to 93.439 rise during 2021. A weekly close under the 90.205 Fibo would weaken an already fragile currency and expose the February 89.677 low and the year-to-date 89.206 low posted in January.

FX traders have been increasingly bearish on the dollar in recent weeks . The long upper shadow on last week's USD index candlestick line reinforces the underlying bearish market structure.

