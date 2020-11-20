BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar remains fragile despite the latest Mnuchin move

Nov 20 (Reuters) - The dollar's spiral lower is likely to resume despite the latest move by U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, as the underlying negative fundamental outlook is complemented by the bearish chart.

The dollar's downward trend was interrupted when Mnuchin called an end to some of the Federal Reserve’s pandemic lending .

Medium-term downward pressure has increased on the dollar amid expectations that a calmer White House under President-elect Joe Biden will boost world commerce and monetary policy will remain easy -- solid reasons to expect investors to exit the dollar into the New Year .

The USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of six currencies, could collapse under the 91.729 Fibonacci level, a 76.4% retrace of the 88.251 to 102.99 (2018 to 2020) rise. A large upper shadow was left on last week's candlestick line, highlighting a rejection of the most recent recovery attempt. Fourteen-week momentum remains negative, reinforcing the underlying bearish market structure.

