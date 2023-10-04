BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar relaxing its grip but rand remains vulnerable

Oct 4 (Reuters) - A corrective look to both the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields and this affording the rand potential to recover some ground.

The dollar index put in a 107.34 trend high Tuesday: a level not seen since November 2022. The 10-year Treasury yield peaked at 4.8840% early Wednesday; August 2007 was the last time yields were this high.

USD/ZAR has been underpinned by a broadly strong dollar and rate hike fears as the inflation threat remains. The market continues to debate the chances of another U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike before the year is out.

High fuel costs were supporting bets that the South African Reserve Bank will have to raise its interest rate again. A risk to South Africa's fragile economy and despite carry attraction the risk to growth will impact investor sentiment in the rand.

South African September Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) showed a fall in activity for an eighth straight month and the S&P Global South Africa PMI fell to 49.9 in September from 51.0 in August, slipping just below the 50-point line that denotes growth in activity.

USD/ZAR may have put in a short-term top at 19.43 but any corrective pullback is likely to be short lived.

