BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar recovery vs yen gets pre-Fed data help to halve March dive

March 14 (Reuters) - USD/JPY rose near Tuesday's recovery high and could halve the February-March slide at 148.68 after hawkish U.S. PPI and claims data, despite below-forecast retail sales and reports suggesting the BoJ will end negative interest rates at next week's meeting.

Thursday's 5.7bp rise in 2-year Treasury yields encompasses futures pricing in a 62% probability of a first Fed cut in June and just three 25bp cuts by year-end, aligned with December's median Fed dot plot.

And despite ongoing source and former BoJ official stories pointing to the end of negative rates, yield curve control and riskier asset purchases on Tuesday, Japan's money market only prices in a 4bp hike.

But with so much rate hike pre-signalling the impact of a 10bp hike could be fleeting, leaving the focus on the Fed and Treasury-JGB yield spreads. Two-year spreads have rebounded with USD/JPY from March's lows, but are 67bp below 2023's peak just prior to the 151.92 high by 2022's 32-year peak at 151.94.

And as of two Tuesdays ago, net spec USD/JPY longs hit their highest since 2017, demonstrating a carry trade that was already broadly popular. If 2024's Fed cut dot plot median on Wednesday doesn't fall from three to two, getting above the 50% and 61.8% Fibos of the 150.88-146.48 slide at 148.68/9.20 may await the Feb. 29 core PCE report.

